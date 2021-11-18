How to make your home’s flooring stand out in 2022

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

More people will be welcoming friends and family into their homes for the holidays, which means a lot of foot traffic.

Once the holidays wrap up, you might decide it’s time to give your home some TLC by adding new flooring.

Tiffany Moore with 50 Floor spoke with “Live In The D” co-host Tati Amare about the some of the trends you can expect to see in 2022.

Moore said one of the biggest trends in homes right now is an open floor plan, and in order to achieve that look, people do the same type of floor throughout their home.

The trend is often hardwood, but Moore said you can also get vinyl or laminate products that look like hardwood, but are more water resistant and not as expensive.

Moore said if you want to go with a timeless look, then you can select carpet for the living room and tile for the bathroom. She said a more modern look would feature larger-tile formats.

Moore said 50 Floor offers a variety of styles and colors that can transform the entire look of your home. They sell hardwood, laminate, carpet, vinyl and tile flooring.

