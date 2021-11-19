How to get ready for your family’s winter getaway

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Snow has already started to fall in Michigan, and that means winter activities like skiing and snowboarding are just around the corner. It also might mean your family wants to gear up for a winter getaway.

Three things to consider before heading out on a winter adventure are your equipment, outerwear and, of course, the location you want to visit.

If you’re looking to hit the slopes, consider whether you want to take your own skis or snowboard on vacation. Otherwise, check to see if the resort offers rental equipment. Treetops Resort in Gaylord is one location that does offer rentals for guests.

You’ll also want to consider the weather conditions and your outerwear.

Treetops Resort Assistant General Manager Kevin McKinley said that people often don’t think about goggles, but they can help your vision and protect your eyes while you’re cruising down the hill.

McKinley also recommends layering up. He said there are even toe warmers to help keep you from getting too cold on the slopes.

Ad

You’ll also want to find the perfect location for your winter getaway. Be sure to think about the activities that are offered, but don’t forget about the accommodations. After a long day of skiing or snowboarding, you might not want to travel far for lodging.

Watch the video above to hear more about how you can enjoy winter activities in Michigan.