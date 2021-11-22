Downtown Detroit is decked out for the holidays: Here’s everything that is happening

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Detroit is decked out as a winter wonderland for the holidays. There’s shopping, entertainment and more!

We spoke to the organizers at Bedrock to see what’s in store for us this holiday season.

If you are headed downtown for America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White this Thursday, you may want to hang around for some of the fun activities happening afterward.

The Downtown Detroit Markets are a winter favorite.

There will be 18 businesses setting up shop in Cadillac Square, so you can get some of your holiday shopping done. The stands will have a variety of unique gifts that will be perfect for your loved ones. This year, organizers strived to bring more Detroit-based and minority-owned businesses to the square.

When you want a break from shopping, you can head over to the Cadillac Lodge.

Set up like a cozy ski lodge, there will be comfy places to sit, with snacks and drinks available. Curl up with a cup of hot cocoa, or much on some of the “delicious delectable treats” that they will be serving. They will also have plenty of games and activities there to keep the family entertained.

The Monroe Street Drive-In is also coming back for the holiday season. To allow more people to enjoy this fun experience, there will be heated tents for people to gather under if you don’t have a car you want to cuddle up in. There will also be a concessions stand where you can order food.

To get you in the holiday spirit, you can also stop by 1001 Woodward, for the 1001 Winter Wonders. This will be an indoor display of holiday decorations. To keep everyone safe, they require people to wear masks and stay socially distant.

To get the full lineup of everything happening in Downtown Detroit this holiday season, click or tap here.