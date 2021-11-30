41º

Create a holiday decoration that you can pass down the family “tree”

Ceramic Christmas trees may bring back fond memories of holidays past, now you can make your own!

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Ceramic Trees on Live in the D

Do you have a holiday decoration that just brings back great memories of your childhood? How about that vintage ceramic Christmas tree that sat in your parent’s, or grandparent’s home? Now you can recreate it! They are becoming popular again, and Kila Peeples went to Creative Arts Studio in Royal Oak to make one.

Not only are the trees already sculpted, but there are many sizes and styles of trees you can decorate. You can paint traditional trees, gnomes with treetop hats, or even one that looks like it’s right out of Dr. Seuss’ Whoville. There are a variety of colors you can paint the trees, and you can add a little splash to it with puffy paint as tinsel or a paint called snowfall which gives the branches a snow covered look. Once the tree is complete, you can start a new family holiday tradition with your own ceramic tree.

To learn more about the ceramic trees, and how to make them, watch the video above.

I am one of the Multimedia Journalists for Live in the D on WDIV at 10 a.m. I try out the cool, new fun adventure-y things that are in the D.

