Create a holiday decoration that you can pass down the family “tree”

Do you have a holiday decoration that just brings back great memories of your childhood? How about that vintage ceramic Christmas tree that sat in your parent’s, or grandparent’s home? Now you can recreate it! They are becoming popular again, and Kila Peeples went to Creative Arts Studio in Royal Oak to make one.

Not only are the trees already sculpted, but there are many sizes and styles of trees you can decorate. You can paint traditional trees, gnomes with treetop hats, or even one that looks like it’s right out of Dr. Seuss’ Whoville. There are a variety of colors you can paint the trees, and you can add a little splash to it with puffy paint as tinsel or a paint called snowfall which gives the branches a snow covered look. Once the tree is complete, you can start a new family holiday tradition with your own ceramic tree.

To learn more about the ceramic trees, and how to make them, watch the video above.