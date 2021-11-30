Sub shop, community step up to give the gift of warmth

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As the temperatures get colder, more families might be struggling to keep the heat on, but there’s a way you can help make a difference in their lives.

WDIV is partnering with The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW) and DTE Energy for the Gift of Warmth Telethon on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Community members and businesses are able to make donations, which will benefit THAW. The donations will help keep the heat running for people in need.

One special donation was made during “Live In The D” on Tuesday. Tubby’s Sub Shops made a $5,000 donation live on the air. Andy Winnie with Tubby’s made a virtual check presentation.

Winnie said it’s a great time of year to give back and say “thank you” when you can.

Watch the video above to see the special donation being made.

If you’d like to make a donation to the Gift of Warmth Telethon, call 888-579-4950. The telethon runs until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30.