Switch things up with healthy holiday appetizers

During the holidays food takes center stage and this year more people will be trying to have get togethers which means more delicious things to enjoy. Appetizers are popular but they are small bites that can pack in a lot of calories.

Nutrition and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler chatted with Jason Carr to talk about some appetizers that are good to eat and good for you.

Jody said when seeking out holiday party apps you should skip the trays that have refined carbs like crackers, bread, and sugar. She said your best bet is to incorporate fruits or vegetables because you are going to be getting nutrients and fiber. Another thing you should look out for is protein. She said, adding beans, meats, and nuts in small portions are a great bet to keep yourself full.

The nutrition and fitness expert shared three appetizers that are no cook and super easy to make. First, she talked about healthier deviled eggs or (un)deviled eggs. She said these have a little Bloody Mary twist. She added hot sauce and celery salt, and what makes them undeviled eggs is instead of mayonnaise you used Greek yogurt.

Next, Jody discussed how hummus can be a healthy alternative. She said a lot of times you are going to find cream cheese in recipes, which is high in calories and does not have a lot of nutrition. Instead of cream cheese, she said you can use some taco seasoned hummus and slice up some peppers, onions, and celery to add on top.

Lastly, Jody shared her prosciutto wrapped parmesan apple slices. She said she buys high-quality prosciutto, uses parmesan or Pecorino Romano cheeses, and wraps them around apple slices.

Watch the video above to hear Jody talk about fresh apps to munch on.