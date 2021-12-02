Here are different options for ornaments this holiday season

We know it is that time of the year to deck the halls, and that may or may not mean putting up a Christmas tree. Either way, ornaments can play a big part in your holiday décor, but they do not just have to be for the tree.

Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan joined Kim DeGiulio to share different ornament options.

Jon suggested to find a little corner, a cubby, an arch way, or a shelf to suspend ornaments since a tree is a big commitment.

First, Jon said you hang ornaments on a paint stick and use Velcro- to hang it, and be sure to layer it to give it dimension. He said it makes a special festive focal point in your room that does not take up a lot of space that a tree does.

Next, Jon said you can hang ornaments on a wine rack, throw ornaments in a glass vase, or put ornaments in the center of a punch bowl and add votive candles in cups for a spectacular holiday center piece.

Ornaments are not the only for holiday décor, you can also incorporate them into your style. Jon said you can use a spiral chrome ice cycle for a pendent (which are huge for 2022), or put several ornaments on a chain. Garlands can be used as a necklace, Jon said, adding that light weight ornaments can be used as earrings.

Watch the video above for more fashion help and home décor help this holiday season.