Here’s one way to bring joy to a child this season

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

A new toy makes the holidays shine bright, especially for children and particularly those whose families who are struggling to make ends meet.

Think about the joy you can bring to a child just by donating a new toy.

Your Southeast Michigan Kia Dealers are making it easy by partnering with Toys for Tots. Tania LaLonde, Dealer Principal at Summit Place Kia, joined “Live in the D” host Tati Amare to talk about how to bring joy to a special child this holiday season.

“Toys for Tots is an amazing organization,” Lalonde said, adding that the group’s main mission is to bring joy, smiles and new toys to little girls and boys who might not receive them otherwise.

Lalonde said Michigan Kia dealers are providing locations where people can drop off toys.

Over the past two years, Kia felt the need to give back to the community and started the “Accelerate The Good” program at the start of the pandemic, Lalonde said, which has raised more than $2 million nationwide for children. She said locally in Metro Detroit, Kia has paired with Gleaners Community Food Bank and the CARE House of Oakland County, which are doing tremendous things for children in our area.

To donate, go to Kia.com, find your local Kia dealer, bring along a new unwrapped toy, and place it in the box.