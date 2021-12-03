3 easy ways to shop strategically this season

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Have you started your holiday shopping, or do you ever find that going store to store tires you out?

Valonda Calloway, lifestyle expert with Burlington, gave “Live in the D” host Tati Amare some shopping strategies so that you don’t have to shop until you drop. She also shared some ideas for gifts for everyone on your list.

Finding gifts for everyone can be a fun experience, but it can also mean spending a lot of time going into a lot of different stores. Calloway shared three tips for making a strategic holiday shopping plan.

Make a list. Before you head out to shop, write down everyone you need to buy for. Consider the age groups, interests, favorite colors and things the people you are buying for might like. Look for a store where you can shop for everyone on your list in one place.

Calloway said especially during the holiday season, Burlington has items for for everyone on your list. For the woman in your life, the store has cozy apparel. For the man in your life, the stores has grooming kits. And for the little ones, there are so many options of great kids toys.

Calloway said toys like the table top hockey game will have kids entertained for hours. There are also baby’s first Christmas sets, as well as electronic gifts like headphones and wireless speakers.

For fashionistas, Calloway said gifts like beaded earrings are so much fun for a big night out. Phones need to be fashionable, too, she said, adding that there’s a great selection of smartphone cases.

For the colder months ahead, Calloway said there are gifts to keep everyone warm: items like jackets, scarfs, classic leather gloves and more.

This month, Burlington is hosting its 15th annual coat drive, from now through Dec. 24. Customers can donate new or gently worn coats to any location nationwide. As a way of saying “thank you,” the store is offering donators 10% off their next purchase.

Calloway added that, to help relieve the stress of holiday shopping, Burlington has a layaway program that allows customers to get great deals now and pay later.