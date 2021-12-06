Holiday decorating do’s and don’ts to keep your family safe

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The holidays are here, and that means warm and festive celebrations for many, which may include beautiful holiday decorations and delicious food.

The last thing you want is an accident that could ruin the celebrations.

Sharon Cooksey, one of the fire safety educators at Kidde, offered a list of do’s and don’ts to keep our families safe this holiday season.

Here are the things you want to do:

Make sure you have a sturdy tree stand. This is especially important if you have small children or animals. You want to make sure the tree won’t topple over on a loved one if they happen to grab one of the shiny bulbs.

Water your tree regularly. Not only will this keep your tree looking and smelling fresh, but it makes a fire way less likely to happen.

According to Kidde, January is actually the most likely time of year for Christmas tree fires, since people stop watering them after the holidays. They recommend watering trees daily, at least.

Inspect all your holiday lights before putting them up. Look for any frays, wearing, or broken bulbs as these can cause electrical problems. If you spot any of these issues, get a new set of lights. They recommend using UL-certified lights and that are graded to be outside or inside, depending on where you plan to use them.

And as for your don’ts ...

Avoid using metal hangers for your bulbs. If you have a pet, you know how they like to steal the ornaments around the bottom of the tree. The wire or metal hooks are dangerous to your pets if ingested, so instead, switch to ribbons or something softer.

Don’t have real candles where pets can reach. Live flames where your dog or cat can get to them is a recipe for disaster. Instead, opt for flameless or battery-powered candles, for a similar look without the risk.

Avoid having more than three strands of lights connected. To avoid overloading your electrical system, limit your lights to three strands connected together per outlet.

Don’t use nails to hang your lights. If you miss and hit the metal wiring, that could spell disaster. Plastic hooks are great alternatives.

Cooksey also shared some valuable tips for keeping the family safe while preparing your holiday meal. For that information, watch the video above.

