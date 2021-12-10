3 ways to prepare for a productive and fun shopping trip

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township is decked out and ready for an exciting time to enjoy festive holiday shopping, colorful lights, and restaurants.

Melissa Morang, the general manager at The Mall at Partridge Creek, shared with “Live in the D” host Tati Amare some great ways to be prepared for a productive and fun shopping trip.

Preparation

Here are three ways to prepare for a full day of holiday shopping, according to Morang:

Bring a list with the names of people you’re buying for, as well as their sizes and interests. Wear comfortable shoes and clothing. Plan breaks for a smoothie, coffee, snack, lunch or dinner (this is part of the fun!).

Some gift ideas

Picking out the perfect gift can be difficult, but Morang said Coach has a wide variety of handbags, including backpacks, which are great for moms to be hands-free. The store also has a monogram machine to customize tags and has a sale going on this weekend.

Since everyone deserves a little pampering, consider an assortment of small or large gift sets that include items like conditioners, shampoos and shower gels with all types of aromas and scents.

If the person you’re buying for is the sentimental type, perhaps something personalized is the way to go. Things Remembered is open on Christmas Eve until 5 p.m. She said you can go online and order things with your engravings, then pick them up in-store or come into the store. There are also gifts like a Grinch blanket, engravable bracelets, engravable charcuterie boards, and engravable cigar boxes. And this store also has a sale going on this weekend, Morang said.

While you’re there

Right now, the mall has more than 300,000 holiday lights, Morang said. And when you pause for a break, you can grab a hot chocolate, stroll through and enjoy the lights and grab a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants.

You don’t have to wait until get can get away by yourself either. You can take along your entire family, including your dog.

After a full day of shopping, when everyone has worked up an appetite, Morang said there are plenty of places to stop by for some lunch or dinner, including Cooper’s Hawk, Bar Louie, California Pizza Kitchen, PF Chang’s, Brio, Bobcat Bonnie’s -- which has igloos for outdoor dining -- and Burger Fin, which offers sliders and sushi.

The Mall at Partridge Creek is located at 17420 Hall Road in Clinton Township.

