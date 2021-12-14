Creating a candy gift bag or basket? These just might be the perfect additions

Holiday flavors can include more than just the traditional peppermint candy canes.
What about creating a candy-filled gift bag to share with a loved one?
Blake Dabish, the owner of Snack Depot in Warren, joined “Live In the D” co-host Tati Amare to share his suggestions on what people should consider when building a candy gift bag or basket.
Check out his suggestions below:
- Mix sweet and savory.
- For kids, consider:
- Gummy candies.
- Creative candies that are shaped as fun things like a unicorn.
- For someone who is a bit older, consider:
- Better Made chips.
- Chick-O-Sticks or another nostalgic candy.
Watch the video above to learn more about all that Snack Depot has to offer for.