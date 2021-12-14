Creating a candy gift bag or basket? These just might be the perfect additions

Live in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Holiday flavors can include more than just the traditional peppermint candy canes.

What about creating a candy-filled gift bag to share with a loved one?

Blake Dabish, the owner of Snack Depot in Warren, joined “Live In the D” co-host Tati Amare to share his suggestions on what people should consider when building a candy gift bag or basket.

Check out his suggestions below:

Mix sweet and savory.

For kids, consider: Gummy candies. Creative candies that are shaped as fun things like a unicorn.

For someone who is a bit older, consider: Better Made chips. Chick-O-Sticks or another nostalgic candy.



Watch the video above to learn more about all that Snack Depot has to offer for.