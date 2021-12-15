Still searching for gift ideas? How about contributing to someone’s well-being?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

One of the most thoughtful gifts of the holiday is one that shows that you really care. There are so many things we can give someone we love, but to contribute to their well-being is so meaningful.

Here are three things to consider gifting someone:

Personal training sessions. Swim lessons. Summer camp for kids.

Teri Keller, member experience director of the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit, added that something like membership to a health club can help to enhance a person’s mental, physical and self-being.

Keller said they are safe, inclusive spaces for everyone, where members can take their family and make memories. She added that there are several programs and activities for kids.

Health clubs also offer special events for members, as well as winter sports leagues for the kids.

For example, Keller said the YMCA has a Drop and Shop event, where members can take their kids for some activities in a safe space while mom and dad go shop, wrap gifts and mark last-minute items off the holiday to-do list.