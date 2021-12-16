Rep your favorite Detroit sports team with a unique design

Detroit is home to some pretty amazing sports teams and you know fans love to cheer them on and sport their own apparel. Well, now a local designer is offering a unique twist on some popular merchandise. It’s led to a pop-up shop at Somerset Collection and even collaborations with some pro athletes. Host Jason Carr spoke with Chris George, a business partner of Sana Detroit to learn more.

Sana Detroit is a Detroit brand that focuses on exclusive designs. George said that leagues and athletes have approved the authentic logos. Some pro-athletes have even worn the design such as NBA players Isaiah Stewart and Cade Cunningham.

Right now, there is a pop-up shop at Somerset Collection where people can find some of the unique Detroit sports team designs. Everything is not always available to purchase; instead, Sana Detroit does “drops”. This means that certain items will be available to purchase at specific times and usually once they are sold out they will not be sold again.

Watch the video to learn more.