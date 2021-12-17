Event provides opportunity for those with disabilities -- here’s how you can get involved.

Holiday Expo on Live in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It is the time of year for giving -- but not just gifts.

It’s an ideal time to provide support -- to our community and to those who may face challenges in their everyday lives.

At EXPO Michigan, a marketplace of pop-up shops, those who suffer from any type of disability are invited to exhibit for free.

Michael Spector, with EXPO Michigan, said it provides an opportunity for people with disabilities to exhibit their handcrafted items in a community setting, as well as an opportunity for people to start a small business.

The event, which began 10 years ago, has a wide variety of vendors that include arts, crafts, jewelry, pet gifts, purses, accessories and so much more.

By shopping at EXPO Michigan, customers can support those with disabilities, as well as the local economy.

