This Novi deli makes sandwiches that are works of art

Novi – At Picasso Deli in Novi, the masterpieces are piled high with turkey and come with chips on the side. The artist behind their crave-worthy creations is Allen Attee.

“After my parents retired they got a little bored, and opened up their first deli in the Domino’s Farm Office Park,” explains Attee. “My brother and I worked alongside them since we were about 6 and 8 years old... My love for sandwiches and the restaurant business probably started around that time.”

Attee also has a love of art and decided to combine his two passions. One day as he was driving to work with his brother they started spitballing ideas to name the new deli they just bought. The name Picasso came up and they decided to run with the art theme. Picasso Deli opened its doors in 2001. The sandwiches served on artisanal bread are called Works of Art and are named after famous artists. Pre-pandemic, the walls were lined with local artwork, acting as an art gallery for the community.

“[With art] You can do a lot of different styles, a lot of different techniques... and so I find food to be the same thing - different flavor profiles, how you present your food, all of that ties in a lot with art,” says Attee.

The restaurant has a very welcoming feel with its chalkboard menu and warm colors. The family atmosphere probably comes from the fact that Attee works alongside his family every day.

“I think if I look back at where that passion came from, the first person that comes to mind is certainly my grandmother, and my mother, God bless them,” says Attee. “I’ve been so blessed to work alongside my mother, father, and brother. I wouldn’t change it for all the money in the world.”

In terms of the menu, they have a large selection of sandwiches, soups, and salads. Their soups change daily, but a favorite is the cheesy Potato Au Gratin. For salads, a popular choice is their Southwest Salad with grilled chicken, black beans, fresh tomatoes, and pepper jack cheese. If you are in the mood for a sandwich, but you are watching your carbs, check out their “tweener” section of the menu that is filled with wraps.

Classic sandwiches include their Two Ways Ruben that comes with your choice of sauerkraut or coleslaw. You will have to unhinge your jaw to gobble down their classic turkey club. For those who want a more sophisticated sandwich, their Works of Art sectionshas their signature sandwiches, like Picasso’s Turkey Abstract with lite cream cheese, cranberry sauce, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish, a unique combo of flavors that work surprisingly well.

If you would like to try Picasso Deli, they are located at 39915 Grand River Avenue in Novi.