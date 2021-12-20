Gift ideas for the pop culture fans in your life

The clock is ticking for holiday shopping and if you are still looking for some cool ideas for the pop culture lovers on your list, we’ve got ideas!

Ali Mierzejewski, Editor-in-Chief at The Pop Insider joined host Tati Amare to showcase some of the hottest finds for the holidays.

Ali featured a toy that provides a unique way for TV watchers to catch their favorite classic shows. “Tiny TV Classics” comes with a rocking remote and you can flip the channels to see different clips from shows like Batman, Back to the Future, and Friends.

The Disney fan in your life will love this new Disney board game. It’s called Disney Sidekick. In this game, the main characters and heroes have been abducted and it is now up to the sidekicks to save them. The game is all about strategy and has lots of Disney magic.

The Pop Insider also highlighted action figures, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more.

Watch the video to see the other pop culture toys you may want to add to your holiday shopping list.