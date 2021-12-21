Holiday Music Bracket: What’s the best song? Vote in final round

Which holiday song is the best of them all?

Our newest bracket challenge -- the Holiday Music Bracket -- seeks to answer the elusive question. With suggestions from our WDIV Insiders, we’ve compiled 32 of the best holiday songs of all time for a winner-takes-all bracket competition.

Now, we had to develop a couple of rules, to even the playing field. First, we’re only allowing one song per artist -- otherwise the bracket would just be Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra. Second, we’re only using one version of a song -- so you won’t just see five versions of Let It Snow.

It’s the FINAL ROUND! Who will win it all? We’ve got two classics bidding for the title. Get your vote in before Thursday!

Prizes: Just by voting, you’ll be entered to win a $100 gift card to Jax Car Wash (four in each round) and one grand prize of $500! Thanks to our sponsor, FanDuel Sportsbook -- Make your first bet risk free up to $1,000.

Vote in Round 5 (the final) of the Holiday Music Bracket

Enjoy our Holiday Music Bracket Spotify playlist: