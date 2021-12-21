Protect your pets from these holiday hazards

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The holidays are an exciting time for families, including your pets! To make this time of year more enjoyable for everyone, you’ll want to keep your furry friends protected from some holiday hazards they could encounter.

We spoke with Ann Chrisman, an expert from Michigan Humane, to get her advice on how to handle these common festive situations.

1) Keep your gift wrapping away from your pets. Everything from wrapping paper to ribbons and bows can be hazardous if your pet ingests these items.

Make sure to do the wrapping in a separate room, or on a space your furry friend can’t reach.

2) Keep “people food” out of reach. Despite what our dogs may want us to think, human food is not always the best for them. Make sure to keep the food away, and the garbage secure.

3) Some plants can be harmful to pets. While poinsettias and Christmas lilies may be gorgeous to look at, they can be very dangerous if pets (cats in particular) ingest them. Consider getting fake ones instead.

Chrisman also introduced us to Jax, our Pet of the Week. Jax is a 7-year-old pit bull terrier mix. He enjoys hanging out with his humans and playing with his toys. This playful pup is looking for a home that can provide him with lots of mental stimulation, as well as physical exercise.

In new situations, he can get a bit nervous, so keep him on a routine. He is best suited for a family with older children or adults.

