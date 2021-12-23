How to give yourself the gift of better health

Priority Health – Gift Yourself on Live in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There will be lots of holiday celebrations this weekend, and after the holidays and new year, people often take time to reassess how things are going in their lives, especially when it comes to their health and well-being.

But why not start today and give yourself the gift of a healthier lifestyle?

Tom Spring, director of Wellbeing and Health Engagement at Priority Health, joined “Live in the D” host Tati Amare with ways to help you get started.

People often begin the new year with the greatest intentions of prioritizing their health, but ultimately fail.

Spring said it is important to reconsider the concept of New Year’s resolutions -- noting that we often bite off more than we can chew.

To prioritize your health in 2022, Spring advised creating a plan, avoiding skipping planned health visits, and developing simple health habits. He advocated adopting easy habits into your routine, such as drinking water, staying active and experimenting with small recipe swaps.

Ad

Spring said health plans such as the ones offered by Priority Health provide tremendous resources to its members through its websites.

He said the group’s wellness hub is brimming with information, activities and coaching that members may access.

Spring said that people may enroll in an individual plan by visiting Priority Health or HealthCare.gov.

Enrollment is open through Jan. 15.