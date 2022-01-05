3 ways to make a health journey successful

How to keep your weight loss resolution with Ideal you on Live in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Whether it’s a decision to lose weight, eat healthier, save money or get organized, millions of people celebrate the beginning of the new year by resolving to make a change in their lives.

Doctor Geri Williams, with Ideal You, said the goal of losing weight is often a popular New Year’s resolution -- and not a surprising one, as 60% of adult Americans are overweight.

Despite best intentions, Williams said weight loss resolutions often fail because people want the payoff now. However, there are steps to take in order to find success.