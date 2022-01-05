3 ways to make a health journey successful

Whether it’s a decision to lose weight, eat healthier, save money or get organized, millions of people celebrate the beginning of the new year by resolving to make a change in their lives.
Doctor Geri Williams, with Ideal You, said the goal of losing weight is often a popular New Year’s resolution -- and not a surprising one, as 60% of adult Americans are overweight.
Despite best intentions, Williams said weight loss resolutions often fail because people want the payoff now. However, there are steps to take in order to find success.
- Set a goal. Are you attending a high school reunion, aiming to fit into your wedding ring again by a certain date, or maybe want to be able to get on the floor to play with the kids? Pick a reason that is important to you and make that your goal.
- Create achievable milestones. If you’re aiming toward something that is six months away, create shorter term goals, too. If you want to lose 20 pounds in five months, set a plan for 5 pounds per month and check in with yourself regularly as to where you stand.
- Understand there won’t be immediate payoff. You set a goal for a reason. Don’t get discouraged if you don’t see immediate results. As they say, slow and steady wins the race. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Plus, when you commit to something in the long term, you are more likely to make it a habit.