Advice for building a caring relationship with your doctor

We’ve been living in the midst of medical information overload, and it can be a challenge to decipher. However, there are things you can do to improve your healthcare journey and build a relationship with your doctor.

Doctor Ken Redcross is a physician and the author behind Bond: The 4 Cornerstones of a Lasting and Caring Relationship with Your Doctor. He spoke with Live in The D co-host Tati Amare about his suggestions to better navigate the relationship with your doctor. Dr. Redcross said it’s important to have a relationship with your doctor that includes truth, respect, empathy and communication.

To make the most out of your visits to the doctor’s office, Dr. Redcross suggests you do the following:

Make a list before going to the doctor, so you don’t forget to discuss anything important

Repeat what you hear back to the doctor to make sure you’re understanding the information correctly

Ask questions to help with retention and to be proactive

Dr. Redcross also offered a trick for maximizing time with your doctor by booking your doctor’s first or last appointment of the day. Watch the video above to hear more from Dr. Redcross.