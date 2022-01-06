Advice for building a caring relationship with your doctor

We’ve been living in the midst of medical information overload, and it can be a challenge to decipher. However, there are things you can do to improve your healthcare journey and build a relationship with your doctor.
Doctor Ken Redcross is a physician and the author behind Bond: The 4 Cornerstones of a Lasting and Caring Relationship with Your Doctor. He spoke with Live in The D co-host Tati Amare about his suggestions to better navigate the relationship with your doctor. Dr. Redcross said it’s important to have a relationship with your doctor that includes truth, respect, empathy and communication.
To make the most out of your visits to the doctor’s office, Dr. Redcross suggests you do the following:
- Make a list before going to the doctor, so you don’t forget to discuss anything important
- Repeat what you hear back to the doctor to make sure you’re understanding the information correctly
- Ask questions to help with retention and to be proactive
Dr. Redcross also offered a trick for maximizing time with your doctor by booking your doctor’s first or last appointment of the day. Watch the video above to hear more from Dr. Redcross.