Channel your crafty side to make your home stand out

The new year might be the perfect time to add some new décor to your home, and why not start with what’s on display on your front door? You can create your own year-round or seasonal wreath at Krazy n Krafty in Commerce Township.

The husband-wife duo of Gary and Dawn Turner are the owners of the business that’s helping people “zhuzh” up their homes with various themed wreaths and décor that can be displayed throughout the year. Krazy n Krafty offers DIY workshops where guests are provided with supplies and instructions. You can also purchase kits to make at home.

Krazy n Krafty is located at 1050 Benstein Road in Commerce Township. Watch the video above to see examples of wreaths made at Krazy n Krafty.