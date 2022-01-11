This place is serving up sandwiches stacked with deli meat

Sandwiches are a lunchtime staple, but not every sandwich is made the same. There’s a spot in West Bloomfield called Pickles & Rye Deli that’s serving up heaps of deli meat on its sandwiches.

Rick Therrien, the owner Pickles & Rye Deli, spoke with “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr about what’s on their menu. Therrien said one of their most popular items is the Deli Addiction, which features corned beef, coleslaw, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on Rye bread. According to Therrien, it’s Thanksgiving every day at Pickles & Rye because they always serve up a hot turkey sandwich that includes turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy.

With pickles in the name of the business, you know pickles are also up for grabs. Therrien said they serve fried pickles, and they also have Kosher style pickles. You can also try a new dill pickle, which isn’t brined as long and is a little more cucumber-like.

Pickles & Rye Deli has a dining room, and also offers curbside pickup and delivery. Pickles & Rye is located at 6724 Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. You can hear more about the deli by watching the video above.