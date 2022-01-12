3 unique winter activities the whole family will love

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

One of the easiest and fun ways to get healthy and keep your New Year’s resolution is to get outside and be active. There are lots of fun winter sports the whole family can enjoy.

Experts at Treetops Resort in Gaylord offered suggestions on three winter activities families can have fun doing.

1. Extreme tubing. In the summer, people may enjoy being pulled behind a boat on a tube, but the experience can be just as fun if you hop on a tube and head down a giant snow-covered hill. It’s like sledding, but more extreme as you effortlessly glide down the slopes. Throw in a few twists and turns, and it can be a thrilling time.

2. Cross-country skiing. If you want more of a workout, then look no further than cross-country skiing. Instead of the adrenaline rush of going down a hill, you can take your time and enjoy the beautiful scenery along a snow-covered path. Don’t be fooled though. All the momentum is on you, so it is a great full-body workout. Dress in layers, because you might get too toasty in your full-winter gear.

Ad

3. Dog Sledding. Perhaps you were a fan of the 2002 film “Snow Dogs”, or you just love your canine companion, but this is a unique winter activity that should be on everyone’s bucket list. You hop on a sleigh and the dogs will whisk you away through the winter wonderland.

Of course, families can also enjoy downhill skiing, snowshoeing, or ice skating. Just because it is cold in Michigan, it doesn’t mean you should stay indoors for all of winter.

Click here to learn more.