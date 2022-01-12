Stick to your resolution with pasta?

As we welcome the new year, new diets are following close behind. Many people are making healthy resolutions, but most do not know where to start.

Nutrition and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler chatted with Live In The D host Jason Carr this morning to talk about some healthy alternatives to the food we eat every day.

Jody said the first thing to tackle is carbs. She said many of the vegetables and fruits you eat contain plenty of carbohydrates along with other nutrients. Rice, pasta, and bread are not necessary in your diet, but can be substituted with vegetables. She also suggested using course sea salt sprinkled over your vegetables to make them more enjoyable.

Jody showcased her “Carbless Bread” which contains egg whites and egg white powder, which trades out the carbs for protein. She also introduced us to “heart of palm” noodles which are made from the veggie inside palm trees, and drastically cut down on carbs.

Watch the video above to see where you can find more of Jody’s nutrition advice.

Jody’s Carbless “Bread”

INGREDIENTS

· 12 egg whites

· 3/4 cup powdered egg whites

· 2 tbs grated Parmesan cheese

· 1 tsp dried rosemary

NUTRITION INFO

· Whole Loaf - 488 calories, 94.6 g protein, 4 g fat, 3 g carbs

· Nutrition info per slice for 14 slices - 34 calories, 6.8 g protein, 3 g fat, 2 g carbs

DIRECTIONS

· Whip egg whites in mixer until stiff peaks form, about 10 minutes

· With a spatula, fold in powdered egg whites, Parmesan cheese, and rosemary

· Pour into a greased loaf pan

· Bake at 325 for 40-45 minutes until golden brown

· LET COOL COMPLETELY or loaf will collapse

· Cut into 14 slices