Turning scrap into splendor

On this week’s Heart of Detroit, Mitch Albom gives us an inside look at a studio turning scrap car parts into jewelry. Its makers are survivors of domestic abuse, and its goal is to provide a path to healing.

Mend on the Move was founded Joanne Ewald, an abuse survivor herself. She said the message of remaking yourself permeates through the process of turning scrap parts into beautiful jewelry.

Joanne joined “Live in The D” co-host Jason Carr to talk about the jewelry, and it’s origins from a scrap yard. Joanne said the sales from the jewelry pieces go back to supporting their makers, helping them become independent and empowered.

For more information about Mend on The Move and how to support them, watch the video above.