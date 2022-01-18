This spot is serving up poutine in Metro Detroit

There is a place in Dearborn that’s bringing the taste of poutine to the community. The restaurant is called La Fork, and you might want a fork to scoop up the poutine dishes they’re serving up. In case you’re not familiar with poutine, it’s a dish that usually includes fries layered with cheese curds, gravy and other toppings.

Sam Amen, the co-founder & manager/chef at La Fork, said they’ve elevated the popular comfort food by giving customers several options. According to Amen, one of the restaurant’s top sellers is their Crispy Chicken Bacon Poutine with a choice of BBQ or Buffalo sauce. La Fork also has an All American Poutine which Amen said is basically a burger without the bun that goes on top of your traditional fries, cheese and gravy.

Poutine is not the only item on the menu at La Fork. They also serve crepes, which La Fork co-founder & event manager Sara Karkaba said are made on a special crepe machine that was custom made in Paris. The crepe batter is also made daily, Karkaba said.

La Fork is located at 1041 Howard Street in Dearborn. You can watch the video above to hear more about the restaurant and its menu.