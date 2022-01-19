Looking for motivation to exercise? Here’s a fun challenge for a healthier 2022

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking to kick off 2022 with a healthy start?

Well, the YMCA is celebrating its 170th year in operation and is doing a fun challenge called the Y 170 Challenge. While this challenge is posed by the YMCA, you do not need to be a member to participate.

The objective is to have people enjoy exercise and stick with their health goals.

Here’s what it involves:

Exercise 170 minutes a week from now through September 18th, 2022. The CDC recommends healthy adults exercise at least 150 minutes a week, so this is just a little over what you should already be doing. It equates to a little over 30 minutes a day for five days a week.

Download the YMCA app to join the challenge. You will need to log your minutes each week, and if you hit your 170 goal, you could win prizes like gifts cards for food, merchandise Y gear, free YMCA memberships, and more.

You’ll receive a free 7-day pass to 7 of the YMCA Detroit locations.

The grand prize is $1,852. This is because the YMCA was founded in 1852.

For more information about the challenge, watch the video above or click or tap here to go to the webpage.