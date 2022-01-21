How to make your home pop with area rugs

You may be looking around the house and thinking it could use a splash of color, or a modern touch. Have you ever considered area rugs?
Tina Smart, the owner of Area Rug Co. in Birmingham, said rugs can help pull all the elements in a room together. Smart shared some advice to help shoppers select the right rug for their home.
Here are the key things she said you should consider:
- Space: Where is the rug going? If it’s going to be in a high-traffic area, Smart says to look for something that’s durable and easy to clean.
- Size: The larger, the better.
- Style: Match your décor and preferences.
Smart also said that an under-utilized area for rugs is under the kitchen table. She said you can make your kitchen table a vibrant gathering area with a rug that’s durable and easy to clean.
To hear more about the Area Rug Co. and other home style advice, watch the video above.