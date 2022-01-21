How to make your home pop with area rugs

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

You may be looking around the house and thinking it could use a splash of color, or a modern touch. Have you ever considered area rugs?

Tina Smart, the owner of Area Rug Co. in Birmingham, said rugs can help pull all the elements in a room together. Smart shared some advice to help shoppers select the right rug for their home.

Here are the key things she said you should consider:

Space: Where is the rug going? If it’s going to be in a high-traffic area, Smart says to look for something that’s durable and easy to clean.

Size: The larger, the better.

Style: Match your décor and preferences.

Smart also said that an under-utilized area for rugs is under the kitchen table. She said you can make your kitchen table a vibrant gathering area with a rug that’s durable and easy to clean.

To hear more about the Area Rug Co. and other home style advice, watch the video above.