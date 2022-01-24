Local mom creates new business featuring decadent desserts

A local mom’s love for taking desserts to a whole new level has turned into a growing homegrown business. Cherelle Mason started turning cheesecakes into unexpected eye-catching creations, and now she is looking to open her first storefront in Metro Detroit.

Mason is a mother of two and the owner and chef behind the Creative Cheesecake Collection. Mason said her imagination creates all types of desserts that she then brings to life, including what she calls the Surprise Bowl. It is a waffle bowl covered in chocolate, coated in crumbs with a cupcake surprise inside.

Mason also discussed the challenges of starting a business, including funding. She also mentioned having to work around a cream cheese shortage during the pandemic. Mason said she has a storefront in mind in the heart of Farmington Hills. She is looking to open in mid-March or April.

You can see more of Mason’s creative desserts by watching the video above.