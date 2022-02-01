Learn about the Detroit hip-hop producer who reinvented rhythm

When you think of hip-hop roots in Detroit, there is one producer that is considered the cornerstone of the culture. Grammy nominated J Dilla began as member of the group “Slum village” and became an iconic producer. A new book is being released today called “Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of J Dilla, the Producer Who Reinvented Rhythm”

Author Dan Charnas joined “Live In The D” co-host Tati Amare to discuss the new book, and the legacy of J Dilla.

Having been described as biography, musicology, and cultural history, Charnas said the book is not just about Dilla. He said in 1999 when he had the chance to work with Dilla in Detroit and the city became a second home to Charnas. He said the book focuses on Detroit as well, because Dilla re-made rhythm, but Detroit made Dilla.

Charnas said while not being popular during his lifetime, Dilla created an entirely new rhythmic feel that people have been using for the last 20 years. He said that “Dilla feel” has been used in jazz, pop, R&B, and hip-hop.

If you walk into any jazz conservatory today, Charnas said you will hear that same conflicted and jarring “Dilla feel”. He said the style’s popularity has a lot to do with the feeling of experimentation and openness that Detroit fosters. Charnas said the best thing for him was getting to know Detroit, as well as getting to know Dilla.

To learn more about J Dilla, and which famous rapper discovered him at Pine Knob, watch the video above.