What healthy gifts can you get for your valentine?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When you think of Valentine’s Day gifts, you may think of flowers, chocolates or an indulgent dinner.

If you and your sweetheart want to enjoy a healthier holiday, there are some alternative options that will still allow you to enjoy the holiday.

Dr. Geri Williams, with Ideal You, said with more than 70% of Americans being overweight, the first thing to nix is the candy.

On Valentine’s Day, it is almost impossible to avoid chocolate, but Williams said there are some chocolate options you do not have to avoid.

She said 80% to 100% chocolate or stevia-sweetened chocolate can be great options, adding that there are studies showing that eating dark chocolate once a week might have cardiovascular benefits -- in moderation.

Williams said gifts like flowers or herb plants -- such as basil or lavender -- have special significance of love and devotion, so they are great gifts. If appropriate, she said doing things together can be a really great opportunity to bond, such as going to a concert, taking dancing lessons, cooking classes or even archery lessons.

Going out to dinner is a Valentine’s Day staple, but Williams suggested choosing healthier menu items such as charcuterie boards that contain things like fruits, cheeses, meats, wild game like bison and elk, or even seafood like lobster, caviar and oysters.

If you are vegetarian, she suggests going to restaurants that emphasize local or seasonal foods.

