Tour the parts of Detroit where music was born and cultivated

Detroit is home to many genres of music, and in celebration of Black History Month there is an opportunity to learn about them.

Detroit Sound Conservancy and City Institute have partnered to create a music bus tour. Jeanette Pierce and Michelle McKinney joined “Live In The D” co-host Tati Amare to discuss the tour, and some of the stops along the way!

Jeanette and Michelle joined us from “Spot Lite”, an arts and entertainment venue that is on the tour. Jeanette said it is her new favorite place in Detroit, and it is the spot for Detroit music energy. She said the building is an art gallery, coffee shop, bar, and community space. Jeanette suggests visiting Spot Lite if you want to hear what Detroit has to offer especially in house, techno, and electronic music.

Michelle said music in Detroit is everywhere, and we get to see these magical places that make Detroit such an innovative music spot. Jeanette said while the tour will stop at the Motown Museum, she hopes to shine a light on some of the lesser known places like “The Blue Bird Inn” which has been rehabilitated by the Detroit Sound Conservancy.

Jeanette said this is an ultimate tour of Detroit music that stretches from blues, jazz, Motown, funk, techno rock, hip hop, and many other genres. She said it’s not only about how music impacted Detroit, but how Detroit impacted the music.

To hear about more stops on the tour, watch the video above.