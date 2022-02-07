What’s the best way to watch the big game?

The Super Bowl is this weekend and Local 4 is the only place you can watch the Rams versus the Bengals. So, for What’s the Buzz we’re getting into the game, the food the commercials, everything that makes watching the big game fun. Joining host Jason Carr to talk about it are local comedian Mike Bonner, motivational speaker and author Mimi Brown, and comedian and magician Jasen Magic.

So first up, are you cheering for Matthew Stafford and the Rams? Many Detroiters are cheering on the former Lions’ player saying it feels like Detroit made it to the Super Bowl, affectionately calling them the Detroit Rams, while some are struggling to jump on the band wagon. “Once a Lion always a Lion,” says Mimi, showing off her vintage LA Rams cap. The rest of the group agreed, saying they are hoping Matthew Stafford can win the big game. Mike even showed off a signed ball he got from the quarterback after performing for the Lions.

Next up, what makes a good halftime show? Which past halftime show was your favorite? For host Jason Carr, the best show was either Bruno Mars or Prince. Mimi says she is excited about the show this year, which is jammed-packed with stars including Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Mike agreed, saying all the artists have their fingers on the pulse of pop culture. Jasen joked that wardrobe malfunctions make a good halftime show.

Finally, is it more important to catch the big play, or the commercials as they air? Mike says he needs to see the big play, he can always catch the commercials later on. Jasen agreed, saying it is all about the play. Mimi, on the other hand, doesn’t want to miss a commercial because people respond so quickly to them on social media, and she doesn’t want to miss out.

The group also talked about their favorite food to have during game time. For the full discussion, watch the video above.