Tweak your diet to show your heart some love

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, so why not show yourself some love by taking care of your heart? Omega-3′s are said to reduce your risk of heart disease, but what are some of the other benefits?

Nutrition and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr to talk about what omega-3′s do, and how to incorporate them into your diet.

Jody says it is an essential fatty acid, meaning your body cannot make it on it’s own -- but needs it to function. She said the outer lipid layer of our cell membranes are made up of omega-3′s, and they are essential to make hormones and control heart muscles.

Jody says you will ideally get some fatty acids from fish, as it is the number one source of omega-3′s.

Fish sources of omega-3 according to the Mayo Clinic:

Salmon

Sardines

Atlantic Mackerel

Cod

Herring

Lake Trout

For individuals who do not prefer fish and would prefer other sources of this fatty acid, here are some alternatives:

Ad

Flaxseed and Flaxseed oil

Walnuts

Canola oil, soybeans and soybean oil

Chia seeds

Green leafy vegetables

Fortified cereal, pastas, dairy

If you think you won’t be able to incorporate enough of these foods into your diet, omega-3 supplements are a great replacement. Jody says the omega-3 pills tend to be large in size, but liquid supplements are available.

To learn more, watch the video above.