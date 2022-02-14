This place in Detroit will have you looking “Dandy”

It’s Valentine’s Day, and it provides a great excuse to dress up to the nines. There is one place in downtown Detroit, that is helping men suit up on more than just special occasions.

“Dandy Detroit” is a custom clothing company that offers tailoring and clothier services by appointment only. The owner of Dandy, Nelson Sanders, joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr to talk about his clothing background and business.

Having been in retail since high school, Sanders said his knowledge and personal style began to grow early. He said his gravitation towards suiting came from his upbringing in Detroit, and seeing the men around him sporting elevated apparel.

Sanders said he hones in on building genuine relationships with his clients, and views them as family members. As Detroit continues to thrive, Sanders said that his personal connection, knowledge, and genuineness will keep him competing with other suit companies.

According to Sanders, the three key ingredients to a good suit are construction, fabric, and fit. He said Dandy focuses on those three things first, and the style will come naturally. Every suit at Dandy is finished by hand, and you can schedule a fitting appointment via email or the website.

To take a look at some of the suits, and how to contact Nelson, watch the video above