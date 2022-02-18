See how TikTok helped this Detroit fashion designer go global

People are sharing all types of talents and information on TikTok these days, and some of the content creators may even become “TikTok famous,” which means they have a large following of loyal fans.

Tati Amare, host of “Live In The D”, came across a profile that fits the bill, featuring flowing gowns that are true show stoppers.

Shae Simone, a fashion designer, joined Tati to talk about her thriving business straight from TikTok, and how she is establishing a name for herself with her unique and custom-made fashions.

Shae says she started a sewing class in high school because her counselor tossed her in, despite the fact that she had no knowledge of how to sew at the time. She says she took that sewing class and turned it into a full-fledged business in high school.

The fashion designer described TikTok as a new platform where she could promote her creations and provide behind-the-scenes footage of her sewing and dressmaking. She claims she had no idea she was about to blow up on the platform.

Shay is located in Detroit, but she has more than 30,000 TikTok followers and works with customers from all over the world. During a consultation, she says she takes between 26 and 30 measurements to build a pattern depending on your form, and the gowns fit like a glove. She says that stitching the garments is all about math.

Prom and wedding season are quickly approaching, and Shay says texting “GOWN” to 21000 will take you directly to a link to her website where you can arrange a one-on-one session with her to discuss your dream dress.

Watch the video above for the full interview.