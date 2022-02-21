When is it time to try something new?

As the old saying goes, “It’s out with the old and in with the new!” It won’t be long before we start to think about those spring projects, but the question is, when do you decide it’s time for something new? That’s what we’re talking about today on What’s the Buzz.

Joining Host Jason Carr for the chat are Jason Hall with RiDetroit, AJ Williams with the Michigan Chronicle and SingleBlackChick.com, and Blaine Fowler, the host of 96.3 WDVD’s “The Blaine Fowler Morning Show.”

First up, how do you know when it’s time to get new furniture? Fowler says it’s when his wife tells him it’s time. She is an interior designer so she is in charge of all things décor and furniture-related in the Fowler household. For Williams, the answer is whenever she gets bored. Luckily, she doesn’t get bored easily. Instead of getting a whole new set, she frequently updates her décor with new pieces and rearranges what she already has. It’s been 10 years since she last changed things up, and she is just now starting to get the itch to mix things up. Hall says when you know, you know, and often a hole in something is a good sign to replace it.

Ad

Next, when is something considered out of date, and when is it considered retro? Hall joked that it is retro when he gets something from his mom, however, it’s just old if it’s in bad shape. It’s hard to tell the difference between the two for Fowler. For Williams, if you purchase it, it’s retro, if it’s yours it is just old.

When is it time to try a new restaurant? “Whenever it pops up,” answers Williams. She is a big foodie and always loves checking out a new restaurant and going on a foodie adventure. Hall, on the other hand, likes to wait a while before trying a new restaurant. He hates the long waits that typically accompany a restaurant opening. Blaine says he likes to try a new place whenever someone raves about it. He loved Duffy’s Den after Jason told him he had to try their burger.

To hear the full conversation, watch the video above. What’s the Buzz airs every Monday on Live in the D.