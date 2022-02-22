You can experience a taste of Italy in the D

You can satisfy your sweet tooth and get a taste of Italian treats at a new spot in Detroit called Momento Gelato and Coffee. The shop opened its doors in Corktown at the start of the year.

Gelato is an Italian dessert that is typically made with less butterfat than other ice cream desserts. Momento Gelato and Coffee is serving up a variety of gelato flavors like pistachio, lemon custard, vegan toasted coconut, coffee with chocolate stracciatella and more. Momento also has a special item that combines gelato and a kick of caffeine. It’s called an affogato, and features fresh brewed espresso poured over vanilla gelato. You can watch the video above to hear more about the menu.

Momento Gelato and Coffee is located at 2120 Trumbull near Michigan Avenue.