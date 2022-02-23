Blackmail, mystery, and intrigue coming back to TV this weekend

This Friday we will be stepping into the world of Raymond ‘Red’ Redington yet again, as the ninth season of “The Blacklist” returns to TV.

Harry Lennix joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr to talk about wrapping up the season, and the shows history.

Lennix, who plays Herald Cooper on the show, said it is interesting for his character to be in the heart of a mystery. He said while his character is being blackmailed, the show heavily revolves around the death of Elizabeth Keen.

Lennix also plays a character in the show “Billions”, and said both shows deal with financial intrigue, criminal behavior, law enforcement, and it is great to be in both worlds. He said he is grateful for the chance to evolve with these characters, and to tell their story over an extended length of time.

With loyal fans all over the world, Lennix said “The Blacklist” exhibits action, intrigue, and spectacular acting.

To see a clip from the new season, watch the video above.