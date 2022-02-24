Hey, lake lovers: 3 fun, family-friendly things you can do this weekend

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Yearning for a taste of summer?

How does ice cream, a beach and live music sound? You can get those summer vibes this weekend, despite the cold weather we’re currently experiencing.

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show will have several activities the whole family will enjoy, and you will also have an opportunity to check out watercrafts like boats, kayaks and paddleboards, plus hot tubs, and all kinds of items that will enhance your outdoor living experience at the lake.

Dawn Baker, show manager, said there’s something for all ages to enjoy, and she suggested guests dress comfortably, because of the size of the event.

For those who are looking to update their cottage, there will be experts on hand to answer questions about renovations, improvements and decorating your space. Baker also suggested visitors bring along a to-do list, photos and a list of questions to ask.

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show kicked off Thursday at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. It runs through Sunday.

Ad

For more information on the show, and to get tickets, click or tap here.