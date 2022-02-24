This store celebrates Black history year round

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As we mark Black History Month, there’s a business called Forman Mills that’s supporting and celebrating Black history all year round.

Forman Mills has multiple clothing store locations, including in Detroit and the metro area.

Forman Mills stores feature a variety of fashions from artesian icon Ts to hoodies, dashikis and accessories, along with wall art and beyond.

Desiree Atkins, the director of marketing for Forman Mills, said the company’s stores offer gear meant to bring pride, motivation and empowerment with positive verbiage printed on the apparel.

Atkins said Forman Mills is also supporting the community by donating items like coats, uniforms and school supplies.

To learn more about Forman Mills, click or tap here -- or watch the video above.