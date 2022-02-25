You’re in for a fun night at this Detroit bar and grille

As we continue to celebrate Black History Month, we want to introduce you to a restaurant that’s been popular in Detroit for a long while. It’s known for providing good music, a fun atmosphere, and some mouth-watering soul food. We’re talking about Flood’s Bar and Grille in downtown Detroit.

“Flood’s is a part of the fabric of Detroit,” explains Managing Partner, Cristina Byrd. “When people come home that have moved away, they’re like ‘man we’ve got to go to Flood’s’... In the beginning, it was always a place for movers and shakers. ”

The Byrd family took over the popular spot in 1988. Originally it was run by mom and dad, but now Cristina and her sister Stephanie run the joint.

“We just want to constantly make updates and keep it comfortable for our guests. It was always a place to get a good drink, good food, and so we continue to build on that foundation,” says Byrd.

A lot has changed over the years between the recession and COVID, but they were able to get through it as a family.

“We’ve learned how to be nimble and quick when we need to,” says Byrd. " This place is rooted in family.”

They still offer good drinks, a fun atmosphere with music and dancing, and delicious soul food. Popular dishes include the full chicken wings, grilled lamb chops, and their blackened seafood Cajun pasta. If you are in the mood for pork chops but are off pork, you can try their turkey chops. As people’s tastes and diets have changed, Flood’s has kept up, serving their diners what they want.

In Spring, Flood’s plans to start up their brunch menu again. While they don’t have the live music, due to COVID, they have DJs come in to provide some tunes you can dance to.

Flood’s is located at 731 St. Antione St in downtown Detroit. They do offer valet parking.

For more information, watch the video above.