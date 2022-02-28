This Detroit artist blends hip-hop and soul

It is Music Monday, and we love to hear some amazing music from some of our talented local friends.

Stoop Lee, a musician and performer, spoke with “Live In The D” host Tati Amare about his unique musical style.

The musician defines his music as a fusion of hip-hop and soul music. He says Kayne West, J Dilla, Eryka Badu, and D’Angelo inspired his eclectic blend.

Being from Detroit, he says he wants to take the sound to the next level by pushing the Motown vibe forward and introducing classics and soulfulness to a new generation. He believes that the soul sound did not go anywhere, but rather changed form.

Stoop says he will be releasing an EP next month featuring cool, fresh sounds, soulful raps, and songwriting collaborations with some of his friends.

Stoop will play at The Sanctuary in Hamtramck on March 26, and tickets are available online.

Watch the video above to see Stoop Lee perform his song “‘03 FUBU JERSEY.”