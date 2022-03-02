Don’t miss the finale of this Detroit based TV show

It’s one of the most popular new shows on NBC, and already it’s time for the season finale of “American Auto”. The fictional Detroit auto maker has delighted audiences with it’s eccentric group of employees, and the final episode of the first season is just around the corner.

Two actors from the show, X Mayo, who plays Dori, and Jon Barinholtz, who plays Wesley, joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr to talk about their characters, and the final episode.

Mayo said she loves portraying this character’s “bad” nature, and enjoys being naughty. She said it has been fun to play the mischievous character, while also being the supportive assistant in the fictional company.

Barinholtz said they are still trying to build the arcs of all the characters, and in the latest episode you get to see what makes Wesley the way he is. He said Wesley is still an unwanted, un-fireable, consultant, and is excited for everyone to see the format of the latest episode.

The season finale of “American Auto” is next Tuesday, March 8th, at 8 p.m. on Local 4.

To see clips from the show, and the full interview, watch the video above.