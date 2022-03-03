The hot-rods are back at Huntington Place

It is time to bring out the wax, polish, and tire shine as Autorama is back at Huntington Place, formerly known as TCF Center. After a two year absence due to COVID, the cars are filling the convention center once more.

Mike Koehler, Event Organizer, joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr to talk about the event, and some of the cars you might run into.

Koehler said there is something for everybody at this year’s Autorama, and it is a great opportunity to bring the family. He said the event will showcase a variety of custom vehicles and even include some classic customs as well.

Some popular cars are the “Zingers” and the “Led Sled”, which just sold for nearly $2 million. Koehler said the cartoonish Zinger hot-rods are very cool to see. Alongside the cars, Koehler said Chip Foose will also make a celebrity appearance signing autographs.

To find out where to get advanced tickets, watch the video above.