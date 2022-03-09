Go green naturally with these healthy options

St. Patrick’s Day is just over a week away, and now is the time to make your plans to celebrate all things “green”! Green beverages are always popular this time of year, but not always the best for your health. So, nutrition and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler joined Jason Carr to offer some natural alternatives you may want to consider when it comes to turning your foods or drinks green.

When it comes to using artificial food coloring, Jody said green dye can cause serious health issues for both children and adults, according to the Cleveland Clinic. So, instead of using them, there are plenty of natural items that can work, like chlorophyll, which is the pigment (what makes leaves green) in plants. A few drops will go a long way, and it has great health benefits. Jody also suggested watercress, mint leaves, and matcha, which is crushed tea leaves.

For more of Jody’s suggestions on how to turn food green in a healthy way, watch the video above.