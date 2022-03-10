The return of a popular Detroit parade is what’s happening this weekend

St. Patrick’s Day is one week away, so why not start celebrating at a few events that are taking place this weekend? Kila Peeples joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to talk about what’s happening around the D, and she began with an event that many people are looking forward to. After two long years, the Detroit St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back in Corktown. The parade is predicted to be the biggest and most successful one yet. Corktown will be the place to celebrate Irish history and culture, with floats, marching bands, color guards, and more. If you want to go the extra mile, literally, you can take part in the Corktown Races before the festivities. The parade is Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. The race is at 11 a.m.

Summer may be a few months away, but why not get a head start on how you’ll cruise the lakes at the Progressive Novi Boat Show at the Suburban Collection Showplace? There will be a variety of boats, pontoons, jet boats, and more. Test your skills with the boating simulator, enter daily giveaways, and check out Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel. The show kicks off today from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continues through the weekend from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ad

Finally, the Monster Supercross is coming to Ford Field. This AMA Championship is the highest profile off-road motorcycle racing series in the world. Ultra competitive riders race through narrow dirt courses, complete jumps, and test their technical skills to see who will be on top. Supercross is Saturday at 6:30 p.m., tickets start at $18.