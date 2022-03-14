Renée Zellweger transforms for new crime series

Two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger is taking on a new role in a limited series based on a real-life true crime story. Zellweger relies on makeup and prosthetics to transform her entire look to play the role of Pam Hupp in “The Thing About Pam.”

The NBC series is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, played by actress Katy Mixon. Faria’s husband was convicted in her murder, but not everything was what it seemed. He was later exonerated. “The Thing About Pam” reveals allegations of Pam Hupp being tied to the murder.

Zellweger is joined on screen by actress Judy Greer, who plays a prosecutor in the series. Zellweger and Greer spoke with “Live In The D” host Jason Carr about the series. Zellweger calls it an “interesting tale of escalating absurdities” and says it makes you wonder how it was all possible. Greer said she listened to “The Thing About Pam” podcast before signing on for the show, so she knew what to expect. Greer also commented about how the case is still unfolding, which she says makes it exciting. You can watch “The Thing About Pam” Tuesdays nights at 10 p.m. on Local 4.

Watch the video above to hear what Judy Greer has to say about growing up in Metro Detroit.